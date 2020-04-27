Authorities ID Suspect Shot, Killed After High-Speed Police Chase As Upstate NY Man

Authorities on Monday identified a driver shot and killed in Wayne following a police chase as an upstate New York man who records show had a criminal history and police said was carrying a gun.

Bradley G. Pullman, 48, of Beacon (Dutchess County) made an illegal U-turn in Mountain Lakes, after which a local police officer tried to stop him shortly after 4:30 p.m., state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“The car did not stop and a pursuit ensued through multiple municipalities,” Grewal said.

Speeds during the eastbound chase reportedly reached up to 100 miles an hour.

Fairfield and Wayne police joined in the chase, which ended at the “spaghetti bowl” intersection of Route 46, 23 and 80 near the Willowbrok Mall when “multiple police officers fired at the suspect, fatally wounding him,” the attorney general said.

Pullman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said, adding that police recovered a .380-caliber pistol from his car.

No police officers were injured.

Records show arrests for Pullman for robbery in New York City and drunk driving in Ulster, NY.

Grewal said the state Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit were investigating the incident, which is standard practice when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

