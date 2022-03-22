Contact Us
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed With PA State Police Troopers On I-95; Driver Charged With DUI

Nicole Acosta
Martin F. Mack III (left) and Branden T. Sisca
Martin F. Mack III (left) and Branden T. Sisca Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, in the I-95 crash in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian, authorities said.

Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, near southbound milepost 18 when the troopers were trying to help Oliveras, who was walking on the highway, into their patrol car just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

All three were thrown into the northbound lanes.

A full list of the charges against Webb can be found here.

