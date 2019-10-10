Authorities ID Pedestrian, 33, Struck, Killed In Ridgefield

UPDATE : Ridgefield police detectives fulfilled next-of-kin notification and, in turn, publicly identified a 33-year-old borough woman who was struck and killed by an SUV at a notorious borough intersection earlier this week.

A 78-year-old Fort Lee driver was behind the wheel of the Honda CRV that struck Patricia H. Sagna as she crossed Route 5 at Maple Avenue Monday night, Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Sagna was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined borough police in the investigation. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau collected evidence.

Her identification was delayed until next of kind could be notified.

