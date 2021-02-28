Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Authorities ID Passenger Killed, Driver Critical In Jersey City Crash

Cecilia Levine
A passenger was killed and driver in critical condition in an overnight Jersey City crash.
A passenger was killed and driver in critical condition in an overnight Jersey City crash. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Authorities have identified the man who died and the driver left critical in an overnight Jersey City crash.

A 30-year-old Jersey City man was heading westbound and approaching the roadway split on Columbus Drive when his 1996 Honda Civic struck the attenuator-projected guardrail around 3:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The passenger, Jesus Gonzalez, 30, of Jersey City, was found lifeless at the scene. The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

