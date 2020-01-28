Authorities ID Jersey City Mom Who Died Hours After Baby

Both a newborn baby girl and her mom died after a home delivery in Jersey City over the weekend, authorities said.

Authorities found the infant unresponsive when they responded to 33 Suburbia Ct. Saturday around 6 a.m. on report of a female needing medical assistance, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The baby's mom, Sandra Provost, 41, was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of a medical condition, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities did not say whether or not the woman's condition was related to the birth of her new daughter.

The infant was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. and her mother died at 4:50 p.m., at the hospital.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner'ss Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the official website of the prosecutor's office.

All information will be kept confidential.

