Authorities ID Boy Whose Body Was Pulled From Passaic River

UPDATE : The drowning of a 17-year-old boy whose body was pulled from the Passaic River over the Memorial Day weekend isn't considered suspicious, authorities said Wednesday.

Elmwood Park firefighters pulled the body of Joshua Hames from the water after a fisherman spotted it tangled in debris against an abutment of the Broadway (Route 4) bridge at Elmwood Park/Paterson border at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

It had been in the water about a week, responders said.

At the scene of the body recovery along the Passaic River in Elmwood Park. Boyd A. Loving

An autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office found no trauma to the body or any other indications that the boy's death was suspicious, Musella said.

The prosecutor added, however, that "a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning is ongoing."

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Elmwood Park and Paterson police were assisting Musella's detectives.

At the scene of the body recovery along the Passaic River in Elmwood Park. Kyle Mazza

