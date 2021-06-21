Contact Us
Authorities ID 40-year-Old Man Killed In Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Rasheen Scott
Rasheen Scott Photo Credit: Rasheen Scott Facebook photo

A 40-year-old man died after being shot in Newark, authorities said.

Rasheen Scott was shot on the 500 block of South 17th Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said,

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m.

No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

Calls will be kept confidential.

