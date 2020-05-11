Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Authorities: Home Health Aide Stabbed Elizabeth Patient, 62, To Death Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Cecilia Levine
200 block of Front Street in Elizabeth
200 block of Front Street in Elizabeth Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 41-year-old home health aide has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of her 62-year-old Elizabeth patient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

Myrlande Dornelus, 41, was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of Anna M. Pollard, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Director Earl Graves and Deputy Chief Giacomo Sacca jointly announced Monday.

Elizabeth police found Pollard in her house on the 200 block of Front Street with serious stab sounds Monday, April 13, authorities said.

Pollard later died, and an investigation identified Dornelus as a suspect, authorities said.

Dornelus was arrested Friday without incident, Sacca, Graves and Ruotolo said.

Dornelus is facing murder and two related weapons offenses. She is being held in the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Authorities did not release further information.

