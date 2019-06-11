Authorities: Hackensack 'Runner' Illegally Referred Accident Victims To Health Care Provider

A Hackensack 'runner' illegally referred accident victims to a particular health care provider, said authorities who arrested her.

Carmen Ballestas, 59, “referred multiple clients to a health care provider in violation of the NJ Insurance Fraud Prevention Act” between December 2015 and October of last year, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Detectives from Musella’s office worked with their counterparts from the National Insurance Crime Bureau after his Financial Crimes Unit received a complaint last fall, the prosecutor said.

Ballestas was released pending a June 19 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

State law aims to give accident victims the freedom to obtain health care while protecting insurers from bogus claims.

"Runners" are employed by corrupt providers to steer victims to them.

