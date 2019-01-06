Authorities: Garfield Man Who Shot Car Burglar Jailed, Had Illegal Gun, High-Capacity Magazine

UPDATE: A 37-year-old Garfield business owner who shot an alleged burglar who authorities said was trying to break into his car was jailed Tuesday on charges that include illegal possession of both a weapon and a high-capacity magazine.

Omar Smadiya, who owns and operates a moving and storage company, was taken into custody after shooting 19-year-old Christoph Manon-Velez outside his Farnham Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail hours later, records show.

Besides the weapons and ammo offenses, Smadiya also was charged by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office with purposefully engaging in criminal conduct.

Manon-Velez, meanwhile, remained under police guard at Hackensack University Medical Center for a gunshot wound in the chest that authorities said wasn't life-threatening.

He was in serious but stable condition, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Manon-Velez fled the area after the shooting and made it to a McDonald’s several blocks away on Passaic Street, where responders said they found him after being called by an employee.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

