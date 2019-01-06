Authorities: Garfield Homeowner Shoots Passaic Man, 19, Trying To Break Into His Car

UPDATE: A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot by a homeowner when he tried to break into his car before dawn Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed. Charges were expected against the homeowner, they said.

Meanwhile, Christoph Manon-Velez remained under police guard while being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for a gunshot wound in the chest that wasn't life-threatening.

The shooting apparently occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. outside a Farnham Avenue home.

The suspect fled the area and made it to a McDonald’s several blocks away on Passaic Street, where responders said they found him.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence.

