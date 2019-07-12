Contact Us
Breaking News: South Hackensack Detectives Nail Paterson Ex-Con In Motel Stabbing
Authorities: Gang Member Beat Man To Death Outside Paterson Bar

Jerry DeMarco
Jonas Rogers
Jonas Rogers Photo Credit: NJ DRIVER'S LICENSE PHOTO: Courtesy Passaic County Prosecutor

A Paterson man was charged with beating a man to death outside a city bar, authorities announced early Friday evening.

Jonas Rogers was part of a gang that set upon 35-year-old Arnoldo “Ludwig” Alvarez outside the El Tio Gozon Bar on 21st Avenue around 2:30 a.m. last Sunday, authorities said.

A Passaic County sheriff's officer found Alvarez unconscious in the street and a large crowd nearby, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

Alvarez was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The last word from Valdes and Oswald later that day was that he was in critical condition.

Then came the news Friday of Rogers's arrest, as well as the fact that Alvarez never regained consciousness -- and had, in fact, died from his injuries Thursday afternoon.

Rogers remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with murder, aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and rioting.

Tio Gowon Bar

GoogleMaps

