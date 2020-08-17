Authorities: Fleeing Rockland Driver Who Hit Women At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop Captured

Two women were hospitalized with head injuries after a Rockland County driver struck them with his sedan while fleeing police at a Garden State Parkway service area, authorities said.

The women, both 19, were conscious and alert but but seriously injured after they were struck by the BMW driven by William Schaeffer, 26, of Monsey in the parking lot of the Montvale Service Area shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, State Police said.

Schaeffer had been doing doughnuts at a car meetup when a Montvale police officer tried to stop him, responders said.

Schaeffer hit the gas and drove the wrong way through the lot, hitting the women, before speeding off, witnesses said.

One of them had a concussion, a swollen ankle and several cuts on her face, while the other had a “large lump” on her head and various cuts on her body, responders said.

Witnesses alerted state troopers to the BMW in YouTube videos from previous meetups, as well as an Instagram profile, which helped them identify Schaeffer.

Schaeffer remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim and resisting arrest.

