Authorities: Elmwood Park Officers Nab Paterson Ex-Con With Loaded Gun

A pair of Elmwood Park police officers nabbed a Paterson ex-con who authorities said was carrying a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Officers Christopher Miranda and Police Officer Nick Dimovski stopped a 2012 Chevy Cruz with a temporary Indiana license plate for a motor vehicle violation on eastbound Route 46 near the parking lot of George's Town House at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They found a fully loaded, 9mm Walther handgun belonging to the driver, 29-year-old Dontell D. Ward, the chief said.

A females passenger was released while Ward was set to the Bergen County jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Ward is charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, as well as possession of a high-capacity magazine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphrenia and hindering.

******

ALSO SEE: A 17-year-old was critically wounded and a 14-year-old also was struck in a shooting at a Paterson street corner, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-shooting-17-year-old-critical-14-year-old-wounded/790768/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.