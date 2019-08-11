Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Judge Frees Ex-Con In Four-Town Bergen Burglary Spree
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Drunken Man Struck Twice On Route 4 After Fight With Girlfriend Remains Critical

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Westbound Route 4 was closed between Kinderkamack Road and Forest Avenue until 4:30 a.m.
Westbound Route 4 was closed between Kinderkamack Road and Forest Avenue until 4:30 a.m. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

An intoxicated man who'd been fighting with his girlfriend was struck by two vehicles when he tried to run across Route 4 in Paramus Saturday night, authorities said.

The victim remained in critical condition Sunday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center, they confirmed.

The incident began around 9 p.m. at the McDonald's near the highway's Forest Avenue exit, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

It was initially unclear whether the things got physical in the fight, both inside and outside the restaurant.

But authorities know that the victim took off across the highway near the BP gas station and didn't make it.

Both drivers remained at the scene and no summonses were immediately issued.

The area in front of the gas station was cordoned off and westbound Route 4 between Kinderkamack Road and Forest Avenue remained closed until nearly 4:30 a.m. -- more than seven hours -- while Paramus police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.