Authorities: Drunken Man Struck Twice On Route 4 After Fight With Girlfriend Remains Critical

An intoxicated man who'd been fighting with his girlfriend was struck by two vehicles when he tried to run across Route 4 in Paramus Saturday night, authorities said.

The victim remained in critical condition Sunday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center, they confirmed.

The incident began around 9 p.m. at the McDonald's near the highway's Forest Avenue exit, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

It was initially unclear whether the things got physical in the fight, both inside and outside the restaurant.

But authorities know that the victim took off across the highway near the BP gas station and didn't make it.

Both drivers remained at the scene and no summonses were immediately issued.

The area in front of the gas station was cordoned off and westbound Route 4 between Kinderkamack Road and Forest Avenue remained closed until nearly 4:30 a.m. -- more than seven hours -- while Paramus police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

