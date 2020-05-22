Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Authorities: Drunk Long Island Driver Leads 10-Mile NJ Chase Toward GWB

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A fashion sales manager from Long Island was drunk when she led New Jersey State Police troopers on a 10-mile chase from Saddle Brook to Leonia, authorities said.

A trooper tried to stop a weaving Nissan Rogue headed east on Route 80 in Saddle Brook shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a State Police spokesman said.

Jan Kotowski, 45, of North Bellmore in Nassau County, kept going, however, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said Friday.

The trooper was joined by another, both with lights and sirens activated, before Kotowski finally pulled over on Route 95, he said.

Kotowski was charged with eluding and DWI and released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing.

