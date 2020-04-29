Authorities: Demarest Boy, 16, Killed By Freight Train In Haworth Suicide

UPDATE: A 16-year-old Demarest boy died from an apparent suicide when he was struck by a freight train in Haworth before dawn Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The teen was struck by a northbound CSX train after laying across the tracks 50 yards south of the Haworth Avenue crossing sometime after 4:30 a.m., they said.

A passerby discovered the body more than two hours later.

Family notifications were made. Daily Voice is withholding his identity.

Local police and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office were among the responders.

CSX was investigating.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741 .You are not alone.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.