Authorities: Contractor Who Stole 1,600 Masks Intended For NJ Hospital Had Accomplice

UPDATE: Authorities charged a second electrical contractor with stealing 1,600 respirator masks intended for a New Jersey hospital.

Stephen Milligan, 54, of South Amboy, conspired with Kevin R. Brady, 49, of Point Pleasant Beach to steal the masks from a Prudential Financial building in Iselin, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Friday.

Investigators arrested Brady two weeks ago and charge him in the theft.

Both he and Milligan had access to storage areas in the building, where they swiped seven to eight cases of N95 coronavirus respirator masks, Grewal said.

Each case contained 200 masks, he said.

Brady and Milligan were tripped up during an ongoing investigation by the New Jersey State Police, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodbridge and Point Pleasant police based on a referral from the National Hoarding & Price-Gouging Task Force, the attorney general said.

They charged both men with theft and conspiracy and released them pending court action, Grewal said.

