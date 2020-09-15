Authorities: Contractor Fires Shots, Wrestles With Westwood Police

A fencing contractor with a criminal past was jailed after he fired an illegally owned gun inside his Westwood home and then fought with the responding officers, police said.

No one was struck when Philip Pinto, 60, fired two shots from a Smith & Wesson handgun inside his home around 8 p.m. Monday, Police Capt. Jay Hutchinson said.

Pinto then wrestled with several officers who rushed to the house off the corner of Roosevelt and Palm streets, Hutchinson said.

Police eventually subdued Pinto and took him into custody.

They charged him with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a civilian (for the shooting), making terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

Pinto was prohibited under state law from having a gun because he has a criminal record, having pleaded guilty in 1995 to drug charges in Passaic County and burglary charges in Bergen, records show.

For that reason, weapons charges against him include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to not having a gun permit.

Pinto, who previously lived in Garfield and Saddle Brook, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.