Authorities: Cliffside Park Police Capture Muggers, 15, 19

Cliffside Park police captured two strong-armed robbers moments after they mugged a victim on a local street, authorities said.

One of them, a 15-year-old delinquent, is about to become a high school freshman, they said.

The 24-year-old victim had just been dropped off from work by a motorist who apparently drove off without yielding to the teen and another juvenile who were on bicycles in the roadway, Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The delinquent followed the victim and began yelling and spitting on him while waving over 19-year-old Juan Toro, the captain said.

Both then went through his pockets and fled, he said.

Officers seized Toro soon after and brought him to police headquarters, where he tried to harm himself while in a holding cell, Capano said.

He was brought to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where he remained held on Monday, charged with strong-armed robbery and making terroristic threats.

The younger teen was sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro for violating probation. He was issued delinquent complaints alleging the same offenses as Toro.

The victim wasn’t seriously injured, the captain said.

