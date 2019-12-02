Authorities: Cliffside Park High School Goes On Lockdown Following Threat From Student's Father

Cliffside Park High School went on lockdown and students and staff were moved to another location Monday morning after a father threatened to "shoot up the school," authorities said.

Police pinged his cellphone, obtained a warrant and arrested the father, identified as Misael Echevarria, 44, at his North Bergen home on 41st Street, where he lives with his girlfriend, around 9:50 a.m., Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

He was being brought to police headquarters to be charged with making terroristic threats and causing an alarm.

Echevarria "made threats that he was going to come shoot up the school," Capano said.

The threat was unfounded and students and staff -- who were temporarily brought to the borough firehouse -- were all safe, the captain emphasized.

Cliffside Park High School

