Authorities Charge Laborer In Hit-Run Crash That Critically Injured Hackensack Man, 27

A laborer living in Hackensack was arrested Saturday and charged with leaving a 27-year-old city man for dead after mowing him down in the middle of the night.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Hackensack police identified and arrested Juan Gonzalez Ramirez in connection with the 12:39 a.m. hit-and-run crash at the corner of Polifly Road and Sutton Avenue.

The victim remained in critical condition with multiple injuries Saturday at Hackensack University Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

Gonzalez Ramirez, a 36-year-old Mexican national, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, endangering an injured victim and hindering his arrest.

Polifly Road and Sutton Avenue, Hackensack Googlemaps

