Authorities: Car Thieves, Burglars Continue To Prowl North Jersey, Hawthorne PD Nabs Two

A caller led Hawthorne police to two teens who they said were seen on surveillance video rifling through vehicles while the owners slept.

Officers found Devin Paredes of Prospect Park and Jazyre Kearney of Paterson, both 18, in the area of Goffle Road and Macfarlan Avenue, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Both said they didn’t have identification “and were just headed home from a party,” Hoogmoed said.

On the ground near them officers found several items that appeared stolen, including an AAA membership card and a key, the sergeant said.

“Officers went to the house of the name that appeared on the card and discovered the vehicle was gone through and items missing,” he said.

Another area resident had surveillance cameras that showed the duo going through several vehicles, Hoogmoed said.

Paredes was sent to the Passaic County Jail, while Kearney was released – both on burglary and theft charges, he said.

Meanwhile, authorities again urged owners to lock their vehicles and make sure not to leave their keys or fobs behind.

GONE IN 90 SECONDS (VIDEO): Watch How Bandits Steal Unlocked Vehicles

As the video shows, car thieves today simply shop, going from vehicle to vehicle testing door handles.

They ordinarily don't need to work more than a single block before finding an available ride. Then you or your neighbor's wheels are gone.

Anyone who believes that moving to a particular town better-protects them against vehicle thieves is a potential target.

The thieves actually prefer nicer neighborhoods specifically because there are trees, fences and other dividers between homes, fewer people are out and around -- and higher-end vehicles will be available.

As statistics and anecdotal evidence show, vehicle after vehicle are stolen from more affluent towns.

Police say drivers elsewhere apparently have the good sense to lock their cars, SUV, trucks and other means of transportation without leaving the keys or fobs inside.

