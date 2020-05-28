Authorities: Allendale, Ramsey Police Team Up To Nab Mahwah Package Thieves

Police from Allendale and Ramsey teamed up to nab two thieves from Philadelphia who’d been at work in the area, authorities said.

One of them knocked at the door of a Farley Place resident in Allendale Tuesday afternoon and said he was picking up a package for “Heather” that had been dropped off by the postal service, Police Chief George Scherb said.

The resident chased him off and immediately called police, who issued a description of the man and the vehicle.

Ramsey police spotted the car on Island Road and stopped it a short time later, Scherb said.

The passenger matched the description of the door knocker, the chief said, so both he and the driver were brought to Allendale police headquarters.

It turns out the pair had packages from other towns, including Mahwah, with them, Scherb said.

Identity thieves use stolen credit or debit card numbers to make online purchases, often of cellphones and other electronics, authorities say.

They have the items shipped to specific addresses -- sometimes of the ID theft victims -- and then come by.

If the package is still there, they snatch it. If not, they knock on the door or ring the bell and say it was mistakenly sent there.

Randy J Rodriguez-Abreu, 22, and Adrian J. Jacquez, 21, were released after being charged with theft by Allendale police and conspiracy by Mahwah police.

Additional charges were pending, Scherb said.

