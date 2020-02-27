Authorities Admit Wrongly Identifying Pair As Arsonists, Fire Investigation Continues

Authorities said they wrongly identified a pair of individuals as suspects in last weekend's Delaware Water Gap fire after posting photos of them to their Facebook page Thursday.

The investigation into the Mount Tammany blaze, which took firefighters several days to extinguish, was continuing, they said.

Photos of two people who authorities at first said they thought were responsible were posted Thursday to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area's Facebook page.

The post was later removed, and the park issued a statement saying the individuals were identified and weren't involved in the blaze, adding: "We remain very interested in determining the cause of the fire and are seeking any and all tips from the public via the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line."

The fire began around 2:30 p.m . Sunday at the popular hiking spot on the Pennsylvania border and spread across roughly 80 acres, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call or text the anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 653-0009 or leave a tip online by going to www.nps.gov/ISB and clicking on "Submit a Tip," or via email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips submitted via ISB’s tip line will be forwarded directly to the investigating officers for follow up.

