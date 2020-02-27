Authorities Admit They Wrongly ID'd Pair As Arsonists, Investigation Into Fire Continues

State and federal investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the cause of the Delaware Water Gap blaze that took firefighters several days to extinguish.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m . last Sunday at popular at Mount Tammany -- a popular hiking spot on the Pennsylvania border -- and spread across approximately 80 acres, authorities said.

Pictures initially believed to be the arsonists were posted Thursday to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area's Facebook page.

The post was later removed and the park later issued a statement saying the individuals were identified and authorities determined they were not related to the Mount Tammany blaze.

These photos posted by the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area were removed a short time later after authorities determined the individuals were not related to the Mount Tammany fire. Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area

"We remain very interested in determining the cause of the fire," officials said, "and are seeking any and all tips from the public via the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 653-0009 or leave a tip online by going to www.nps.gov/ISB and clicking on "Submit a Tip," or via email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips submitted via ISB’s tip line will be forwarded directly to the investigating officers for follow up.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.