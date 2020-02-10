Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Director Of Saddle Brook School Program Jailed On Child Sex Abuse Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Accused NJ Armed Robber Among Pair Who Used Drugs To Force Woman Into Prostitution

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
William Wilson, 47, of Belvidere, NJ and Jeremiah Forde, 39, of Budd Lake, forced the adult female into acts of prostitution out of a Hanover hotel, then collected the proceeds, authorities said.
William Wilson, 47, of Belvidere, NJ and Jeremiah Forde, 39, of Budd Lake, forced the adult female into acts of prostitution out of a Hanover hotel, then collected the proceeds, authorities said. Photo Credit: publicdomainpictures.net (David Clark)

Two men including one arrested for an armed robbery have been charged with using drugs to force a woman into prostitution for more than month in North Jersey, authorities said.

William Wilson, 47, of Belvidere, NJ and Jeremiah Forde, 39, of Budd Lake, forced the adult female into acts of prostitution out of a Hanover hotel, then collected the proceeds, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

The pair used drugs to manipulate the victim, who was afraid to leave the hotel due to fear of being physically abused by Forde, authorities said.

Wilson and Forde were arrested on five charges related to human trafficking and prostitution, with Forde facing three additional human trafficking charges, Knapp said.

Wilson had been lodged at the Warren County Jail after being arrested last August for an armed Phillipsburg robbery. Forde was charged by warrant complaint and was being held in the Morris County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.