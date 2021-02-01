Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Distraught Widower, 86, Jumps To Death From High-Rise Over Hudson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: 74-Year-Old Man Shot In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic police
Passaic police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic PD

A 74-year-old Passaic man was shot on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman didn't explain the circumstances other than to say that police responding to a 9:42 p.m. shooting Friday "were able to local a crime scene and the victim."

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center and was reported in stable condition, Valdes and Guzman said.

They didn't say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

******

ALSO SEE: A 21-year-old Passaic man was critically injured in a street corner shooting that also wounded another city man.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/man-21-critically-wounded-in-broad-daylight-shooting-near-passaic-school/800715/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.