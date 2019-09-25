Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SWATTING: Masked Gunmen Hoax Brings SWAT Team, Squadron Of Police To East Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: 3 Nabbed Near GWB In Police Pursuit Clipped New Milford Officer With Getaway Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Darren Cassanova, Cynteera Carter, Sierra Palmer, 21
Darren Cassanova, Cynteera Carter, Sierra Palmer, 21 Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy NEW MILFORD PD

UPDATE: A police pursuit sparked by a bank fraud in New Milford ended in Fort Lee late Tuesday afternoon with two women and a man from New York in custody and a police officer with an injury.

The getaway car grazed a police officer who was rushing to the Bank of America on River Road on the fraud call as they sped off, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

New Milford police chased the vehicle first into Hackensack and then eastbound on Route 4, Clancy said.

Port Authority, Teaneck and Fort Lee police eventually joined the pursuit.

The trio bailed out and were captured in the area of Marguerite Street near Fletcher Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Darren Cassanova and the passengers as Cynteera Carter, 19, also of the Bronx, and Sierra Palmer, 21, of Mount Vernon.The women were both charged with resisting arrest. Palmer was also charged with conspiracy and Carter with forgery.

Cassanova was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding and conspiracy. He also received several traffic summonses.

All three were being held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

One of the women had been at the bank several times Tuesday in an attempt to commit fraud, so police were called, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Wednesday.

Lt. William Duby was on foot when he spotted the vehicle driving away from the bank on Ray Woods Lane and tried to stop it, Van Saders said.

Duby was grazed by the car as it sped off, he said, adding that the officer was OK.

Other responders tried stopping the vehicle on Hackensack Avenue, but the driver kept going, the lieutenant said. The chase finally ended just off Route 4 in Fort Lee.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.