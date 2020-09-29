ATV Operator, 31, Killed In Central Jersey Crash

A 31-year-old man was killed when he fell off an all-terrain vehicle in North Brunswick over the weekend, authorities said.

Police officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found Charlie Madera lying on Corporate Road with severe injuries around 10 p.m. Saturday, North Brunswick police said.

Madera, of North Brunswick, was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts by emergency workers to save his life, police said.

Madera's ATV landed in nearby brush, they said.

North Brunswick police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, they said.

Additional photos of Madera, and details about his funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Newark, were posted online here by his brother.

Anyone with any information is urged to call patrol officer Jason Vallese at 732-247-0922 x318.

