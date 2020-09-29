Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey City Officer Admits Collecting No-Show Traffic Detail Money
DV Pilot Police & Fire

ATV Operator, 31, Killed In Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Charlie Madera, left, with his brother Nelson
Charlie Madera, left, with his brother Nelson Photo Credit: Instagram

A 31-year-old man was killed when he fell off an all-terrain vehicle in North Brunswick over the weekend, authorities said.

Police officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found Charlie Madera lying on Corporate Road with severe injuries around 10 p.m. Saturday, North Brunswick police said.

Madera, of North Brunswick, was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts by emergency workers to save his life, police said.

Madera's ATV landed in nearby brush, they said.

North Brunswick police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, they said.

Additional photos of Madera, and details about his funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Newark, were posted online here by his brother. 

Anyone with any information is urged to call patrol officer Jason Vallese at 732-247-0922 x318.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.