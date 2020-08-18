Attorney: NJ Man Accused Of Scalding Cashier With Coffee Was 'Painted As Monster'

The lawyer of a man accused of scalding a gas station cashier with hot coffee has released a statement on behalf of his client who for weeks has been petitioning to make mask-wearing unlawful.

John DeDolce, 42, of Randolph was issued a summons for simple assault, endangering another person and violating an executive order following the August 7 incident, which occurred at the QuickChek on Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls.

Andrew DeLaney, DeDolce’s attorney, said in a statement that the coffee was accidentally spilled on the cashier after she “admonished” him for wearing his mask incorrectly and canceled his transaction at a self-checkout register.

“[DeDolce] threw his items on the ground in frustration," DeLaney said, "but he never threw nor intended to throw coffee at any employee of QuickChek, as is alleged."

DeDolce’s Instagram page includes a link to a petition advocating for President Trump to sign an Executive Order to “make mandatory mask wearing unlawful.” The petition has garnered more than 103,000 signatures since its creation on July 15.

DeLaney said DeDolce was “painted as a monster frothing with violent intent” after the incident, which he says has harmed DeDolce, his family, his business and his reputation.

“The evidence shows that the only coffee that got on the employee whatsoever was on the lower part of her body and resulted from incidental splashing, rather than an intentional act of throwing," the attorney wrote.

“As the truth emerges, we fully anticipate that not only will all charges be dismissed, but that my client will be vindicated insofar as the narrative that now portrays him to be a violent monster is based on a complete and total misrepresentation of the facts,” DeLaney said.

