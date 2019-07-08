Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Attorney: Man Charged In West Orange Meth Bust Is Innocent

Paul Milo
Eduardo Martinez
Eduardo Martinez Photo Credit: Essex County Sheriff

An attorney for one of two men charged following a raid on what authorities said was a major methamphetamine production facility said his client is not guilty of the charges brought against him.

Eduardo Martinez "has maintained from the get-go that he was not involved in the production or distribution of meth," attorney Jef Henninger of Clifton said Wednesday.

Last week Essex County Sheriff's officers spearheaded a search at a home on Lorelei Road in West Orange. Authorities say they recovered methamphetamine with a street value of about $1 million, drug-production materials and other items in the raid.

Brian Cheda Hackembruch, 23, was arrested and charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-production facility, maintaining a fortified drug premises, weapons charges and other offenses. He was subsequently charged by the U.S. Attorney's office as well.

Martinez, 39, who authorities said also lived in the home, was arrested in Maplewood the day after the raid. Henninger said Wednesday state charges against Martinez have been dropped but he still faces a federal charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Henninger said Martinez is innocent of that charge as well.

"We look forward to working with the government to resolve the possession charge," he said.

Asked whether Martinez was a resident of the home or if he was aware of the alleged activities there, Henninger said the focus of his efforts so far have been to get Martinez out of jail. He was expected to be released Wednesday, Henninger added.

