Atlantic City Girl, 6, Tells Teacher That Her Mom 'Poured Spices On Her Genitals,' Police Say

A 41-year-old woman from Atlantic City has been arrested for punching and sexually assaulting her daughter, authorities said.

The repeated abuse became public when the 6-year-old girl told a teacher about the alleged incidents in detail, Atlantic City police said.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Detective John Sharkey of the Criminal Investigations Section received a referral from the Division of Child Protection & Permanency that alleged assaults by the mother, identified as Aminata Toure of Atlantic City.

Some of the allegations were that the child had been physically assaulted -- including being punched and "having a liquid spice that is used in cooking poured on her genitals," police said in a news statement on Thursday.

The child protection case worker took the child to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment, police said.

An investigation was initiated with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

In March 2021, criminal charges were filed against Toure for assaulting her daughter, police said.

On April 21, Toure was located and arrested by Egg Harbor Township police officer William Burns.

Toure has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, police said.

Toure was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

