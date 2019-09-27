Contact Us
ATF: Paterson Ex-Con Caught Selling Guns

Jerry DeMarco
Floyd Henry
Floyd Henry Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PATERSON PD

A ex-con from Paterson who'd already done time on a weapons conviction was caught selling guns, federal authorities said Friday.

Floyd “HK” Henry, 34, had sold two semi-automatic rifles, two revolvers and seven semi-automatic pistols in a little over two months when ATF agents arrested him on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

A federal judge ordered Henry held without bail on charges of gun selling and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Carpenito credited special agents of the ATF, the Passaic County Sherriff’s Office, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police for their work on the case.

The ATF’s National Tracing Center (NTC) played a key role in the investigation, the U.S. attorney said.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Amore of Carpenito’s Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

