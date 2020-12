At least one person died and several others were injured in a Garden State Parkway crash Wednesday night, authorities said.

All lanes were closed on the highway after the incident in the northbound lanes around 8:25 p.m. near Exit 155, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Initial reports show the crash involved seven vehicles, including two that overturned.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

