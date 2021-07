A HIllsborough Township firefighter died in the line of duty Wednesday.

William "Billy" Shaffer, assistant chief of Co. 2, was at the scene of a vehicle fire on Camplain road when he was found unresponsive, officials said.

His coworkers treated him and he was transported to RWJ Somerset Hospital, where he died.

He is survived by his wife, Marian, and three children.

Earlier today, our firefighting family suffered a sudden loss with the passing of Bill Shaffer, Assistant Chief of the... Posted by Flagtown Fire/Rescue - Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

