Assault By Auto Charges For Warren County Woman In Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Hospitalized 2: PD

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Mount Olive Police
Mount Olive Police Photo Credit: Budd Lake First Aid and Rescue Squad-Station 27 via Facebook

A Warren County woman was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way down Route 46 and struck another vehicle head-on, sending her own passenger and the other driver to the hospital, authorities charged.

Alexandra Jurchescu, 41, was charged with assault by auto, DWI, designation of highway for one-way traffic, and reckless driving following the crash, which occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, May 20, Mount Olive Police said.

Jurchescu, of Hackettstown, was heading west in the eastbound lanes when she hit another car head-on, police said.

Both the passenger in Jurchescu’s vehicle and the driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on were treated at the scene by the Budd Lake First Aid Squad and St. Clare’s Paramedics before being taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation of moderate injuries.

Jurchescu showed clear signs of impairment during questioning and was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

She was later released to a sober driver pending a court hearing.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Budd Lake Fire Department also assisted at the scene, police said.

