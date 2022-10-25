Assault By Auto Charges For DUI Driver In Rt. 202 Crash That Hospitalized Motorcyclist

A driver from Middlesex County was charged with assault by auto and DUI after sending a motorcyclist to the hospital in a Flemington crash, authorities announced.

Christopher Grohens, 33, of Spotswood, was charged with assault by auto, DUI, reckless driving, and following too closely, Flemington Borough Police said in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

A Flemington officer allegedly saw Grohens strike the motorcyclist near Route 202/31 Circle just after 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

Grohens was released to a responsible party after being charged and is scheduled to appear in court.

