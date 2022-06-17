Assault By Auto Charges For Drunk Driver Who Fled Scene Of Serious Sussex County Crash: Police

A Monmouth County driver was slapped with assault by auto and other serious charges for leaving the scene of a drunken Sussex County crash that seriously injured two people, authorities said.

Michael J. McGhee, of Oceanport, was charged with two counts of assault by auto, DWI, possession of a false government document, reckless and careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to report an accident, as well as violations for lack of insurance and probationary offenses following the crash on Sunday, June 12, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, June 17.

Officers responding to the crash on Roseville Road near Amity Road met with two others involved — one of whom had suffered facial injuries — and found that the driver had allegedly left the scene.

A follow-up investigation determined that the crash took place on the property at 84 Roseville Rd., and during a check of the property, the vehicle involved in the crash was found and had been heavily damaged.

With concern that others involved in the crash may be at large and/or injured, officers requested the help of the local fire department, the Sussex County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, and an NJSP NorthSTAR Air Medical Helicopter to continue searching the property, which included a lake.

Meanwhile, Sparta EMS arrived to treat one of the injured passengers at the scene while Atlantic EMS stood by.

McGhee was eventually found inside the home at 84 Roseville Rd. along with two passengers, one of whom had suffered a head injury, police said.

McGhee was arrested, processed, and released pending a mandatory appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.