Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Assailant Hits Woman In Head With Can At MetLife College Football Game

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was hit over the head with a bottle outside the 2019 Cortaca Jug at MetLife Stadium.
The victim was hit over the head with a bottle outside the 2019 Cortaca Jug at MetLife Stadium. Photo Credit: Ithaca College

A woman was hospitalized after being hit in the head with an aluminum can thrown by someone Saturday in the parking lot outside MetLife Stadium.

State police were searching for the person responsible while an EMS unit treated the 23-year-old victim before taking her to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus around 1 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Her injuries weren't considered serious, he said.

The assault occurred outside the 61st annual Division III rivalry match known as the Cortaca Jug between the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons (8-1) and the Ithaca College Bombers (7-2).

Once dubbed "the biggest little game in the nation," it was being played for the first time at the stadium.

Officials said they intended to shatter the event's previous attendance record of 37,355 for a Division III football game (Minneapolis) with an expected crowd of upwards of 50,000.

The game was just about to begin when the woman was struck, authorities said.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that she was hit with a bottle.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.