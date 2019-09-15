Assailant At Large In Route 46 Hotel Stabbing

Authorities were hunting for the assailant who stabbed a man Sunday at an Elmwood Park hotel.

Witnesses reported seeing the bleeding victim outside the Red Carpet Inn on eastbound Route 46 around 3:30 p.m.Detectives were interviewing them and the victim, whose injuries didn't initially appear life-threatening, responders said. The investigators also reviewed surveillance video, they said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or who has information that could help find the suspect, is asked to contact Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700 .

