‘Artifact’ Horn Stolen From Historic NJ Locomotive, $2K Reward For Clues On Suspect (PHOTOS)

A horn described as a historical artifact was stolen from a New Jersey locomotive during a public display, and a $2,000 reward is being offered for clues on the culprit.

Morristown & Erie Railway’s horn was stolen while locomotive No. 19 was on public display in Whippany over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Tri-State Railway Historical Society.

The theft is being treated as an act of criminal trespass on an active railroad, as well as criminal theft and vandalism of a locomotive, the society said.

“This is a hugely disappointing end to an otherwise great public event,” reads the post.

The thief purportedly used a ladder to climb the locomotive’s hood and unbolt the distinct Nathan K3L horn, leaving behind traces of evidence that have since been turned over to local authorities.

Meanwhile, a $2,000 reward is being offered for the return of the horn — or any evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.

“We have reason to believe the thief is a member of the railfan community, which is why we are offering a reward for any information that leads to its return,” the post says.

“Our primary goal is to get this artifact back home.”

Scroll down to view additional photos of the horn, which is said to have “several distinguishing marks that will be recognizable if/when [it] turns up on the market.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richie King at richie@tristaterail.org or 973-939-4993.

