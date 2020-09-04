Arson Investigators Charge Clifton Man In Fires

Arson investigators arrested a 25-year-old Clifton man Thursday and charged him with a pair of overnight garbage can fires on the same block, one of which spread to an adjoining home.

Mario A. Palma-Sanchez remained held pending a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on aggravated arson charges after surveillance images helped identify him, authorities said.

Palma-Sanchez ignited two fires in trash cans the night of March 30 on Highland Avenue, one of which damaged an apartment and displaced a family, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Clifton Fire Chief Frank Prezioso and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

No one was injured.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze and vented smoke from the home with fans.

The Red Cross tended to the residents.

