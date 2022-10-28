Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said.

Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.

Something may have been said, but the teen "brushed it off," his aunt, Marsha Douglas, told the New York Times.

They parted ways, and two others wearing black ski masks approached the teen and shot him at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Letrell was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon.

Josiah Wade, 22, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said. The juvenile suspect, a 16-year-old male, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses. Both suspects have been arrested and are in custody, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Letrell served as the guard on the EOHS varsity basketball team, and was the captain of Garden State Bounce, a local club team.

More than $31,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign for Trell's family and funeral expenses as of Friday, Oct. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.