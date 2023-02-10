Arrests In Luz Hernandez Case: One Suspect Captured In Miami, 2nd Remains At Large

One person has been arrested and another remains at large in the case of slain Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez.

Cesar Santana, 36, was captured at a motel in Miami while Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, was still being sought as of 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Both men were charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains in connection with the 33-year-old mom and Kindergarten teacher's death.

Hernandez died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, Suarez said.

Her body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

More than $10,400 had been raised as of Friday morning on a GoFundMe page launched by Jenny Taveras for Hernandez's family, including her three children.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Hernandez came to the United States when she was five years old, the page says. She was set to graduate in May from St.Peter’s College with her Master's in education.

Hernandez worked at BeLoved Charter School in Jersey City as a Kindergarten.

"She was a passionate educator worked tirelessly to improve children educational abilities," Taveras writes.

Santana was being held at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Night Detention Center as a Fugitive from Justice pending extradition to New Jersey.

