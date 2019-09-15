Contact Us
Arrest Made In Lodi Love-Triangle Shooting That Left Victim, 19, Paralyzed

Jerry DeMarco
Alan Falcone
A 20-year-old Manhattan man was captured in the Bronx and charged with a shooting in Lodi that left the victim paralyzed -- a result of what authorities said was a dispute over a 17-year-old girl.

Alan Falcone, who was taken into custody at his sister's house on Saturday, is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

He remained held pending extradition to New Jersey.

Falcone is the ex-boyfriend of a girl that the victim was dating, law enforcement officials told Daily Voice.

The Burns Avenue victim remained in critical but stable condition Sunday at Hackensack University Medical Center after just after midnight Thursday.

"He has no movement in the lower half of his body," a senior law enforcement officer said. "He's likely to be paralyzed for life."

