Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Old Navy Employee In Jersey City

A 22-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a 36-year-old beloved Old Navy employee last November, authorities announced.

Kristopher Khusial has been accused of hitting Phillip Delancy at 740 Route 440 around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Delancy was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being struck, and pronounced dead at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Khusial was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday, May 17, and released on a summons pending his first court appearance on Monday, June 20.

A GoFundMe launched for Delancy's family had raised $15,000 as of May 17.

"Phillip was a son, a brother, and a loving uncle," the page reads.

"He will always be remembered for his bright personality and dedication to his job. He worked for Old Navy for over 16 years and never missed a day."

The events surrounding the crash are under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

