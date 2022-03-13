Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Arrest Made In Deadly Union County Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Haneef Welch
Haneef Welch Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 50-year-old man on Friday, March 11 in Union County, authorities said.

Haneef Welch was charged with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses for gunning down Eric C. Williams in Plainfield, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Williams was found with injuries near the intersection of  Johnston Ave and Front Street around 4 p.m., Daniel said alongside Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

An investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force, and assisted by the Plainfield Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit resulted in the identification of Welch as a suspect. He was arrested without incident Friday evening and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420, or Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at 908-753-3531.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.