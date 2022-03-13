Arrest Made In Deadly Union County Shooting

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 50-year-old man on Friday, March 11 in Union County, authorities said.

Haneef Welch was charged with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses for gunning down Eric C. Williams in Plainfield, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Williams was found with injuries near the intersection of Johnston Ave and Front Street around 4 p.m., Daniel said alongside Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

An investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force, and assisted by the Plainfield Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit resulted in the identification of Welch as a suspect. He was arrested without incident Friday evening and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420, or Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at 908-753-3531.

