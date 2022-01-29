Arrest Made In Deadly Jersey City Train Station Stabbing

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Friday night's deadly train station stabbing in Jersey City, authorities announced Saturday, Jan. 29.

Anthony Bell, 37, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Brown, 49, on the platform of the Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Brown was found with a stab wound to his upper body at the train platform around 11:35 p.m., Suarez said.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bell was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, and charged with murder along with several weapons offenses.

He was remanded to the Hudson County Jail pending his first court appearance.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the NJ Transit Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

