Arrest Made In 1999 Killing Of High School Student Nancy Noga

A 49-year-old Jersey Shore man was arrested 22 years after the slaying of a Central Jersey high school student Nancy Noga.

Bruce A. Cymanski, 49, was arrested at his home in Barnegat Tuesday after the return of the Middlesex County Grand Jury indictment -- and a brief foot pursuit, authorities announced.

Cymanski was indicted on first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski said Tuesday.

Noga, 17, was reported missing after she failed to return home from work at the Rag Shop store in Old Bridge on Jan. 7.

Sayreville War Memorial High School senior's body was found frozen on Jan. 12 in a wooded area behind the then-Mini-Mall Plaza Shopping Center.

She was killed while making the short walk from her part-time job to the Skytop Garden Apartment Complex, where she lived, police said.

An autopsy found she died from blunt-force trauma to her head.

Cymanski was in-part identified through the use of genetic genealogy conducted by the Chief Genetic Genealogist of Parabon NanoLabs, CeCe Moore.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The arrest was made possible by a joint investigation conducted by Detective Mark Morris and Sergeant Deon McCall, both of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with Sergeant Daniel Ellmyer of the Sayreville Police Department and retired Detective Sergeant Richard Sloan, formerly of the Sayreville Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.